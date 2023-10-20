Rolling Stones logo to feature on Barcelona football club’s jersey

BARCELONA – Barcelona and The Rolling Stones have joined forces and the club’s kit will feature the English rock band’s famous logo for next week’s Clasico against Real Madrid, the LaLiga club announced on Thursday.

Music streaming service Spotify have sponsored Barcelona since the 2021/22 season, and the club have previously had campaigns featuring Canadian rapper Drake and Spanish singer Rosalia.

But now rock fans can finally get some satisfaction.

"FC Barcelona and Spotify have done it again. The jersey that Barca will wear at El Clasico on Oct 28 will once again become an icon that will attract the attention of the whole world," the club said.

“The tongue and lips logo of The Rolling Stones will replace the Spotify logo on the legendary FC Barcelona kit.”

The jersey will be available to buy from Monday. Barca’s women’s team will also wear the shirt for their game against Sevilla on Nov 5.

The Rolling Stones’ lead singer Mick Jagger, guitarist Keith Richards and bass guitarist Ronnie Wood said in a statement: “We’re big football fans and we’re honoured that Spotify has put our logo on the FC Barcelona jersey to celebrate the release of the Stones’ new album Hackney Diamonds.”

Fans who are unable to buy the jersey can purchase a limited-edition album package featuring a vinyl album with the Barca crest and a retro jersey.

The members of the Rolling Stones (from left) Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards, and Mick Jagger at a private launch party of their new album Hackney Diamonds in New York City on Oct 19. PHOTO: REUTERS Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones held a private launch party in New York on Thursday for their first new album in 18 years. Hackney Diamonds is also their first recording since long-time drummer Charlie Watts died in 2021. The remaining trio tore through a half-dozen songs for a crowd of hundreds at the Racket NYC club in support of Hackney Diamonds, which was released on Friday and has garnered them some of their best reviews in decades.

Jagger, 80, joked that doing another New York launch was part of the motivation for getting back into the studio for the record, whose title is a reference to British slang for broken glass.

“We were missing the launches so much we had to go back and make another album,” he told the energised crowd in the middle of a set that alternated new numbers and well-known tracks including Jumpin’ Jack Flash (1968) and Tumbling Dice (1972).

The band have kicked off previous albums in New York with great fanfare, once rolling down Fifth Avenue on a flatbed truck and on another occasion riding on a caboose into Grand Central Terminal.

The Stones closed their set with an appearance by American pop star Lady Gaga for Sweet Sounds Of Heaven, a slow blues-infused number off the new album that recalls the band’s 1970s classic Moonlight Mile. - REUTERS