Sammi Cheng on eating spree after 13 concerts in Hong Kong

Since her final show on July 28, Sammi Cheng has been posting videos and photos of herself on social media indulging in various cuisines.

Hong Kong pop diva Sammi Cheng is making up for lost time with food after five months of dieting.

The 51-year-old recently completed 13 concerts as part of her You & Mi Sammi Cheng World Tour at the Hong Kong Coliseum from July 12 to 28.

The tour, originally scheduled for July 2023, was postponed to 2024 after the Cantopop superstar was down with Covid-19 in May 2023 and suffered from subsequent long-term symptoms.

On Aug 1, she shared a video of herself eating green tea shaved ice dessert.

“I have finally achieved my goal (of completing the concerts) after watching my diet for five months,” she wrote in Chinese. “I can now eat as much as I want.”

The singer-actress then posted on Instagram Stories that she had a second bowl of milk shaved ice dessert.

She also posted on Instagram a photo of a spread on a table, writing: “I was craving sashimi, herbal-flavoured beef brisket and suckling pig after the final concert.”

On July 30, she shared a video of herself filling her plate at a buffet, set against her classic song Chong Dong Dian Chang (Impulsive Singing, 1993).

“I can finally ‘allow’ myself to sate my appetite with marathon-style eating,” she wrote. “Surprisingly, what I ate the most that night... turned out to be egg waffles and rum ice cream. I also ate a big pack of potato chips.”

Cheng said she could not help hitting the buffet, even though she had finished a meal. She added that she was still snacking at midnight, and drank two small cups of sake.

In a July 31 post, she said she needed some time to adjust back to normal life after the excitement and adrenaline of the shows.

“I met some members of the public today who told me they attended my concert and liked it very much,” she wrote. “This is the best reward for me.”