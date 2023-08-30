‘She’s more creative than me’: Andy Lau’s art exhibition features 11-year-old daughter’s paintings

HONG KONG – It appears that artistic talent runs in Andy Lau’s family.

The Hong Kong actor-singer’s first art show, 1/X Andy Lau X Art Exhibition, is running at Freespace – Hong Kong’s new centre for contemporary performance in the heart of the West Kowloon Art Park – until Sept 9.

It features eight zones with various installations, sculptures and digital art pieces that explore the multiple facets of Lau’s career and personal life.

Located on the upper floor of the exhibition is Honey, a zone dedicated to the superstar’s family that showcases landscape and flower paintings by him and his 11-year-old daughter Hanna.

In an interview with Hong Kong media, Lau, 61, said she always had a talent for art and praised her for being a much better artist than he is.

“Several paintings that people find beautiful aren’t actually by me.

“I have been told by (art) professionals that I have to think outside the box as my daughter is more creative than me,” he said.

He added that his daughter has created 1,200 art pieces so far, but did not want to put her earlier works on display.

He also shared that picking up painting with her has strengthened their bond and improved the way they communicate with each other.

“I think father and daughter painting together is better than her learning on her own. It’s one of life’s pleasures,” he said.

This is not the first time he has showed off his only child’s artworks.

In 2020, the Heavenly King put together a 20-minute video which saw him sharing several paintings he and Hanna made while taking online art classes together.

Dubbed by Hong Kong media as a “model father”, Lau was lauded by netizens in December 2022 for attending and supporting her school play.

He also said in early February that he loves spoiling Hanna and considers himself to be a “yes-dad”.

He tied the knot with his Malaysian partner, former model Carol Chu, in 2008. They welcomed their daughter in May 2012. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK