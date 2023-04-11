S.H.E’s Selina Jen discloses that she is pregnant with a boy

TAIPEI – Taiwanese singer Selina Jen of girl group S.H.E has revealed that she is expecting a boy almost a month after she had announced that she was 12 weeks pregnant.

The 41-year-old had a gender reveal party on Sunday.

The singer-actress posted on social media on Monday the photos of the party, which was attended by celebrities such as her bandmates Ella Chen and Hebe Tien, as well as television host Mickey Huang and his wife, actress Summer Meng.

“Thank you for choosing us as mum will work hard to care for your soul, cherish your uniqueness and accompany you so that you will grow up heathily and happily,” Jen wrote to her baby on social media. “Thank you for being a boy as there will be another little warrior protecting the girls in this world.”

In the caption for the photo with Chen and Tien, Jen wrote: “When I made the announcement last evening, everyone laughed and said S.H.E members give birth to boys. Will the next generation form a boy band?”

Chen, 41, is married to Malaysian businessman Alvin Lai and they have a son who turns six on Thursday, while Tien, 40, is single.

Jen had earlier said in a podcast that she had given her baby the pet name “Little Cashew” as cashew nuts left an impression on her during a trip to Vietnam in late 2022.

She is now dating a man known to the public only as Syu, a non-celebrity seven years her junior.

In the photos shared on social media, her boyfriend is seen with an emoji pasted on his face. Jen’s mother had accidentally posted a photo of his face in March before deleting it.

Jen’s manager told the Taiwanese media that marriage is not on the cards for now because the pregnancy takes priority.