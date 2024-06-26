Shila Amzah stays positive after son's autism diagnosis

Malaysian singer Shila Amzah shared her son's autism diagnosis with her followers in an Instagram Reel on June 25.

Malaysian singer Shila Amzah revealed that her four-year-old son has been diagnosed with autism.

In an Instagram Reel posted on June 25, Shila expressed relief after her son Seth Uwais was diagnosed with Level 1 autism.

"I had a feeling it could be either autism or ADHD (attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder)," the 33-year-old said.

Level 1 autism is also known as mild autism but challenges in social interactions and communication are still apparent.

While these individuals may need some support in social situations, they can often interact with others and participate in school and community activities.

She shared that Seth is undergoing behavioural analysis (ABA) therapy and that with an official diagnosis, she and her husband can now get the proper support and therapy their son needs.

Shila asked her followers to pray for Seth to grow and learn well, and for her and her husband in raising a child with autism.

Instagram users expressed their support and commended Shila for her positive attitude.

A teacher commented that she really appreciates parents who are not in denial when their children are diagnosed with autism as the denial can hinder the child's development.

Seth is Shila's first child from her marriage to Haris Idraki Elias. They divorced in 2022.

She married social media influencer Ubaidillah Mohd Zulkefli on Aug 5, 2023, six months after going public with their relationship.

They welcomed their first child together, daughter Rhea Akira, on May 9.