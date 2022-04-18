Singer A-mei breaks personal record with 12 days of concerts at Taipei Arena

TAIPEI - Taiwanese pop diva A-mei returned to perform at the Taipei Arena for the first time in seven years, breaking her record for the number of concerts at the multi-purpose stadium.

A-mei, who is also known as Chang Huei-mei, held 12 days of concerts at the Taipei Arena between April 1 and Saturday (April 16), with 130,000 tickets at the 12 shows snapped up in nine minutes after they went on sale in January.

According to the Taiwanese media, the 49-year-old is also the first Mandarin female singer to hold 12 straight days of concerts at the arena.

Her previous record for the arena was 10 days of concerts in 2015.

During this time, residents staying nearby complained of noise pollution and "tremors" caused by her fans jumping up and down.

It led the Taipei city government to introduce a regulation that was later dubbed the "A-mei Clause", which imposes a fine of NT$100,000 (S$4,660) per song and possible suspension of the concert if its decibel level exceeds 63.

The singer was also believed to have been blacklisted by the arena after she failed to get approval to perform at the stadium for the next two years. This April's concerts are her first time performing there since 2015.

A-mei, who is known for hit songs such as Sisters, Bad Boy and Listen To The Sea, tearfully told her fans on the final day of the concerts that she had felt lots of pressure during the 12 days.

But she said she did not regret returning to the Taipei Arena even though the process was "complicated" and "bizarre", referring to outbreaks of Covid-19 cases among fans and continued complaints from nearby residents.

"The Taipei Arena has a special significance for me," she told her fans. "I had many beautiful moments here, and I believe it was the same for you."

She acknowledged that she has to cope with different challenges in every venue, adding that she was not used to some of the changes in her performances at the Taipei Arena.

There were also signs at her concerts urging fans not to jump but wave in time to her music instead.

"We know that eggs are fragile," she quipped, alluding to the arena's name of "Little Giant Egg" in Chinese.

She declined to comment on whether she would return to the arena, telling her fans: "My concerts will be held wherever you are."