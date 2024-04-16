 Singer Richie Jen asks fans not to mention they have bumped into him in Singapore, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Singer Richie Jen asks fans not to mention they have bumped into him in Singapore

Singer Richie Jen asks fans not to mention they have bumped into him in Singapore
Richie Jen shared a video of himself at Resorts World Sentosa on social media on April 12.PHOTO: RICHIEJEN623/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Apr 16, 2024 01:50 pm

Taiwanese singer-actor Richie Jen hopes he can walk around Singapore incognito.

The 57-year-old, who held a concert at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) on April 12, shared a video of himself at the venue on social media that same day.

“I am in Singapore,” he wrote in Chinese. “If I am lucky enough to meet you all, please don’t tell anyone you have met me. Otherwise, it will be difficult for me to go out again.”

Jen, who starred alongside Hong Kong actors Aaron Kwok and Gordon Lam in the Hong Kong action comedy Rob N Roll (2024), said in the video that he was at RWS during the Hari Raya Puasa public holiday on April 10.

He was enjoying the festive atmosphere when he was advised by an RWS employee not to walk around in areas which were too crowded.

Jen was then seen in the video being approached by several fans asking to take photos with him.

Gerry Turner, 72, and Theresa Nist, 70, have announced they are getting divorced, just three months into their reality TV marriage.
TV

Golden Bachelor reality TV love story to end in divorce

Related Stories

S'pore actor Ayden Sng lands second drama series in China

Taiwan TV host Mickey Huang accused of raping 17-year-old girl in 2006

Dwayne Johnson regrets endorsing Joe Biden in 2020

“Many in Singapore know me,” he remarked. “I have to slip away quickly.”

After his stay here, Jen flew to Hong Kong, where he was a special guest at Hong Kong singer Gigi Yim’s concert on April 14.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 任賢齊 (@richiejen623)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CelebritiesMusicCONCERTSResorts World SentosaSingaporesocial media