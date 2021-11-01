Music

Singers Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams test positive for Covid-19

Singers Jon Bon Jovi (left) and Bryan Adams cancelled their performances over the weekend after they tested positive for Covid-19. PHOTOS: REUTERS, BRYANADAMS/INSTAGRAM
Nov 01, 2021 08:41 pm

WASHINGTON - Singers Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams cancelled their performances over the weekend after they tested positive for Covid-19, according to American media.

Bon Jovi, 59, was scheduled to perform with a group of musicians called Kings of Suburbia in Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday (Oct 30), but he left the venue after he tested positive for the virus, according to Miami's WSVN 7 News.

An announcement before the start of the concert added that the singer felt "great" and was going "to bed". The members of Kings of Suburbia performed as scheduled after they tested negative.

Bon Jovi's representative told CNN on Sunday that the singer was "fully vaccinated and feeling fine", adding that he was isolating and did not have any scheduled performances for now.

Meanwhile, Adams, 61, had topull out of a performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony last minute on Saturday.

The Canadian was scheduled to perform the song It's Only Love with singer H.E.R in honour of rock icon Tina Turner at the ceremony in Ohio. He and Turner had originally performed the duet in 1985.

However, he tested positive and was replaced by country singer Keith Urban. His representative told American media he was fully vaccinated and showed no symptoms.

