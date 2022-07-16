Songbird Wei can't wait for the Singapore fans' sing-along

Weibird's dream is to continue making music all his life.

The pandemic may have scuppered his plans to perform here in 2020, but there’s no stopping Taiwanese singer-songwriter Weibird Wei from serenading Singapore this time around.

The folk singer is set to grace the stage at Capitol Theatre on July 22 and 23.

Wei, known for his hit songs Just Stay With Me and Red Scarf, last held a concert here in 2017 at the former Resorts World Theatre, where he performed numbers such as If We Meet Again and Think Of You First.

Last year, Covid-19 forced him to cancel his At Thirty World Tour 2021 - Singapore, much to the dismay of fans here.

The pandemic was also a stark reminder for him to constantly develop his skills, he said.

“When something unexpected happens, then you’ll have something to fall back on, such as another job,” he said with a laugh.

His dream, however, is to continue making music all his life.

Recalling his past performances, he said he felt touched when fans would sing along with him. He even appreciated the energetic ones that would scream the lyrics.

“Different fans in different places have various reactions, and I want to interact with fans in Singapore and Malaysia to find out what kind of audience they are!”

His fans will find his repertoire this time around a tad different.

His sixth and latest studio album released last year, I’m More Sober When I’m Drunk, is his first that incorporates English lyrics.

Explaining the shift, he said: “It’s very different. There are more possibilities in English and more topics you can boldly explore. Topics like drinking are harder to express satisfactorily in Chinese.

“Be it the lyrics or their meanings, it’s more straightforward in English. However, Chinese has a beauty in the way that it’s more reserved and indirect – you can have euphemisms that bring forth a sort of beauty.”

Notably, his hit track Red Scarf was used as the theme song for the 2021 romantic comedy film Till We Meet Again.

The song was nominated for Best Original Film Song at the 58th Golden Horse Awards and for Song of the Year at the 33rd Golden Melody Awards.

Wei was also honoured as Artist of the Year at the 12th KKBOX Music Awards Ceremony.

Flexing his vocal and linguistic prowess, he sang a cover in Korean too.

When asked which version he liked more, Wei said: “It’s really hard to choose. I like how each language sounds in different segments of the song.

“For example, I prefer the Korean version for the refrain as I like the way the words feel when I sing them. As for the bridge, I like the Chinese version, while the chorus sounds great in both languages.”

Weibird Wei Just Stay With Me Concert 2022 - Singapore

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

When: 8pm, July 22 and 23

Admission: $118 and $148 via All Access Asia's website

