Spanish court starts probe against singer Shakira for alleged tax fraud

Colombian singer Shakira is to stand trial for a separate case relating to back taxes owed between 2012 and 2014.PHOTO: AFP
Jul 20, 2023 05:39 pm

MADRID - A Spanish court said on Thursday it has started a new investigation against Colombian singer Shakira linked to alleged fraud on income and wealth tax in 2018.

The court in the north-eastern town of Esplugues de Llobregat, near Barcelona, did not provide further details in its statement.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer, 46, is expected to stand trial towards the end of the year in another case relating to over 14.5 million (S$21.5 million) in back taxes owed between 2012 and 2014.

In that particular case, the prosecutor is seeking up to an eight-year prison term against the star, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak.

The prosecutor did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new case.

Shakira’s legal team said it would comment later in the day. - REUTERS

