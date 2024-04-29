Audrey Fang's dad sends her off in a teary farewell

The body of Ms Audrey Fang left her home at Petir Road for the final time shortly before 11am on April 29.

She was accompanied by almost 100 family members and friends, who sent her off at Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium Complex.

Her father was clearly distraught, reported Shin Min Daily News. He could not bring himself to let go of her coffin as he wept.

At Ms Fang's wake on April 27, her brother Benjamin Fang, 34, told The Straits Times: "We still have many unanswered questions on what happened in Spain and why she died the way she did.

“There were multiple stab wounds all over her body and she was punched badly in the face. Her skull was cracked and her head was badly bruised and swollen.

“We don’t understand the savagery of the attack.”

Ms Fang, 39, was on the morning of April 10 found near the carpark of the restaurant Venta los Collares, which is about a 2-hour drive from Xabia, where she was staying in Spain.

Spanish police arrested Singaporean Mitchell Ong, 43, on April 16 for his suspected involvement in the Ms Fang's murder.

Letters from AIA show Ms Fang bought two investment-linked policies from AIA through Ong in August 2015 – a $3,000 AIA Family First Protect plan and a $50,000 AIA Asset Builder policy.