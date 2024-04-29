 Audrey Fang's dad sends her off in a teary farewell, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Audrey Fang's dad sends her off in a teary farewell

Audrey Fang's dad sends her off in a teary farewell
Ms Audrey Fang's father was inconsolable.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Audrey Fang's dad sends her off in a teary farewell
Ms Audrey Fang's father was inconsolable.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Apr 29, 2024 02:57 pm

The body of Ms Audrey Fang left her home at Petir Road for the final time shortly before 11am on April 29.

She was accompanied by almost 100 family members and friends, who sent her off at Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium Complex.

Her father was clearly distraught, reported Shin Min Daily News. He could not bring himself to let go of her coffin as he wept.

At Ms Fang's wake on April 27, her brother Benjamin Fang, 34, told The Straits Times: "We still have many unanswered questions on what happened in Spain and why she died the way she did.

“There were multiple stab wounds all over her body and she was punched badly in the face. Her skull was cracked and her head was badly bruised and swollen.

“We don’t understand the savagery of the attack.”

A grey Nissan Qashqai was caught on the CCTV at restaurant Venta los Collares.
Singapore

Spain murder suspect bought vacuum cleaner for rental car

Related Stories

Brother of S'pore woman killed in Spain identifies her body

Neighbours express shock at death of S'pore woman in Spain

Body of S'pore woman found on same day hotel reported her missing

Ms Fang, 39, was on the morning of April 10 found near the carpark of the restaurant Venta los Collares, which is about a 2-hour drive from Xabia, where she was staying in Spain.

Spanish police arrested Singaporean Mitchell Ong, 43, on April 16 for his suspected involvement in the Ms Fang's murder.

Letters from AIA show Ms Fang bought two investment-linked policies from AIA through Ong in August 2015 – a $3,000 AIA Family First Protect plan and a $50,000 AIA Asset Builder policy.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MurderSpainaudrey fang