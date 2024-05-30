S'pore TikToker’s ‘I miss you’ sign picked up by K-pop stars

K-pop idols such as Shinee’s Minho (left) and IU posted videos of themselves doing the sign.

A local TikToker’s reel that went viral has been picked up by K-pop idols such as IU and Shinee’s Minho.

The Singaporean user, who goes by the handle @ummmyuhasdf, posted a video on Feb 21, showing a simple way of using one’s fingers to make a love “heart” sign.

“Do you know if you cover your eyebrow with your index finger, point your middle finger to your nose, and when you do it on both sides, you’ll find out that I miss you?” said the TikToker in the video, as he demonstrated the gesture.

The video has been played over 17.7 million times, garnering more than 2.9 million “likes” and over 141.7 shares.

South Korea singer Minho posted a video of himself doing the sign, with @ummmyuhasdf’s voice as an audio recording, on Shinee’s official TikTok account on May 20.

He added the caption: “I miss you. Only took 10 sec to tell you.”

IU posted a similar reel on her TikTok on May 29, with the caption: “It took just 10 seconds for me to say that I wanted to see Uaena.” Uaena is the South Korean singer’s fandom name.

Visit Singapore, Singapore Tourism Board’s social media account, commented on IU’s post, writing: “Too cute. We definitely miss you. Come back to Singapore soon.”

IU was in Singapore on April 20 and 21 for her H.E.R. World Tour.

Other celebrities who have joined the “I miss you” trend include Japanese singer Riku from K-pop boy band NCT, and singers Rima and Nina from Japanese girl group Niziu.