Stanley Yau over the moon about meeting Rihanna

Stanley Yau was recently in Shanghai to attend Rihanna’s product launch of her make-up brand.

Hong Kong singer Stanley Yau of Cantopop boy band Mirror was over the moon after meeting Barbadian singer and entrepreneur Rihanna in China.

Yau, 33, was recently in Shanghai to attend Rihanna’s promotion of her make-up brand, Fenty Beauty.

He flew to the Chinese city after completing the Macau leg of the Mirror Feel The Passion Concert Tour 2024 on May 19. The group had performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 1.

“Not a single word can describe how I felt last night,” Yau wrote in English on social media on May 21, posting several photos taken with Rihanna, 36.

Some of his Mirror bandmates reacted to his post, with Edan Lui writing, “Insane”, and Jeremy Lee writing: “Insane x 2.”

Yau’s girlfriend, Hong Kong actress Alina Lee, shared his post on Instagram Stories, writing: “While he’s taking selfie with my queen, I was taking selfie with the sun, so jealous.”

Hong Kong singer Mayao was at the same event with Yau in Shanghai. The 35-year-old posted on social media a video of him chatting with Rihanna before she gave him a hug.

“How can I sleep tonight?” he wrote. “This happened at the launch of #fentybeauty in Shanghai.”

Other celebrities at the event included Hong Kong singer-actress Heidi Lee, Hong Kong-French influencer Megan Jacques and United States-based blogger Karen Yeung.