 Stella Chang makes foray into China with Singing With Legends, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Stella Chang makes foray into China with Singing With Legends

Stella Chang makes foray into China with Singing With Legends
Taiwanese singer Stella Chang is taking part in the sixth season of Singing With Legends. PHOTO: STELLA CHANG/FACEBOOK
Lim Ruey Yan for The Straits Times
Jul 17, 2024 12:48 am

Taiwanese diva Stella Chang is venturing into Chinese entertainment with an appearance on music reality show Singing With Legends (2019 to present).

The show announced on Weibo on July 15 the line-up of celebrity performers for its sixth season, which includes Chang, Malaysian singer Penny Tai, Chinese opera actress Chen Lijun and Chinese singer-actor Liu Yuning.

Chang, 57, confirmed her participation in a post on social media on July 15.

“I have to take on the challenge of a new job since both my sons are on internships,” she wrote in Chinese. “I can’t wait to share my experience.”

The veteran singer has two sons – Nathan, 18, and Nicholas, 17 – with her former husband Sung Hsueh-jen, who works in finance. Nathan, who is studying in the US, made a surprise appearance at her concert in Kaohsiung in March.

Chang will be performing in Singapore again after eight years when she brings her Timeless concert to The Star Theatre on Aug 10.

BTS singer Jin carrying the Paris Olympics torch in Paris on July 14.
Music

BTS singer Jin takes part in Paris Olympics torch relay

Related Stories

Jolin Tsai mourns death of her dog Woohoo

Stray Kids prepare for comeback with upbeat London show

David Tao celebrates 55th birthday onstage with wife and son

She made her debut in 1985 and is best known for her crystalline high-pitched voice and hit songs such as I’m Still Young, Men’s Talk, California Sunshine and Please Don’t Tell, Dear.

She trended on Chinese social media soon after Singing With Legends’ announcement.

Chang was one of the first Taiwanese singers whose songs became popular in China, back in the early 1990s.

Singing With Legends 6 is slated to begin airing on July 21, and will feature new and established singers competing with one another.

Celebrities who have taken part in the show include Taiwanese singers Tarcy Su and Richie Jen, as well as Hong Kong singers George Lam and Miriam Yeung.

兩個兒子都去公司實習了 媽媽當然也要挑戰新的工作 迫不及待想分享啦！

Posted by 張清芳 Stella on Monday, July 15, 2024

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CelebritiesMusictelevisionsocial mediaChinataiwan