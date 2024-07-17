Stella Chang makes foray into China with Singing With Legends

Taiwanese singer Stella Chang is taking part in the sixth season of Singing With Legends.

Taiwanese diva Stella Chang is venturing into Chinese entertainment with an appearance on music reality show Singing With Legends (2019 to present).

The show announced on Weibo on July 15 the line-up of celebrity performers for its sixth season, which includes Chang, Malaysian singer Penny Tai, Chinese opera actress Chen Lijun and Chinese singer-actor Liu Yuning.

Chang, 57, confirmed her participation in a post on social media on July 15.

“I have to take on the challenge of a new job since both my sons are on internships,” she wrote in Chinese. “I can’t wait to share my experience.”

The veteran singer has two sons – Nathan, 18, and Nicholas, 17 – with her former husband Sung Hsueh-jen, who works in finance. Nathan, who is studying in the US, made a surprise appearance at her concert in Kaohsiung in March.

Chang will be performing in Singapore again after eight years when she brings her Timeless concert to The Star Theatre on Aug 10.

She made her debut in 1985 and is best known for her crystalline high-pitched voice and hit songs such as I’m Still Young, Men’s Talk, California Sunshine and Please Don’t Tell, Dear.

She trended on Chinese social media soon after Singing With Legends’ announcement.

Chang was one of the first Taiwanese singers whose songs became popular in China, back in the early 1990s.

Singing With Legends 6 is slated to begin airing on July 21, and will feature new and established singers competing with one another.

Celebrities who have taken part in the show include Taiwanese singers Tarcy Su and Richie Jen, as well as Hong Kong singers George Lam and Miriam Yeung.