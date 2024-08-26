Call for more services at VEP counter in Woodlands

All Singaporean-registered vehicles entering via the Causeway and the Second Link are to have a valid VEP RFID tag beginning Oct 1.

JOHOR BAHRU – Singaporean drivers are calling for more services at the vehicle entry permit (VEP) counter, which opened on Aug 19, rather than just handling enquiries.

They hope that this offshore office, operated by Transport Ministry-appointed vendor TCSens, can also facilitate VEP applications and the installation of the radio frequency identification (RFID) tag.

These requests come in response to Malaysia’s policy requiring all Singaporean-registered vehicles entering via the Causeway and the Second Link to have a valid VEP RFID tag beginning Oct 1.

A Singaporean known only as Ms Lee said she was upset to learn that she could not install or collect the RFID tag at the counter in Woodlands.

“I have been trying to apply for the permit online since last week, but the system does not allow me to submit my documents,” said the 59-year-old.

“My friends told me to make enquiries at the Woodlands office, but I heard that they only give out 100 numbers daily.”

She said she was willing to comply with the Malaysian rules and regulations, but the process should be made more efficient and convenient for the public.

Another driver, Ms Janet Tan, 40, said she and her husband had been looking forward to the opening of the VEP office, thinking that it would be more convenient after that.

She said her husband went to the office on Aug 21 and was informed that all numbers had been distributed.

“We plan to go there earlier next time. It was frustrating. We are both working and have to take care of our children at the same time,” she said.

It was reported that when Transport Minister Anthony Loke visited the VEP centre in Danga Bay on Aug 1, he had instructed for an offshore office to be opened so that Singaporeans do not need to travel all the way here just to make enquiries.

E-hailing driver Yusoff Kader was glad to collect his RFID tag on Aug 10.

“Two of the counter’s employees assisted me and helped me install the RFID tag on my car windscreen,” he said, adding that he was relieved to have his VEP ready as he travels to Johor Bahru weekly to visit relatives and enjoy the delicious food.

The 60-year-old said he had to make two trips for the application and added that his first appointment was scheduled for Aug 9, but he could not make it due to the extremely heavy traffic jam on the Causeway.

“It coincided with the Singaporean National Day, so the traffic congestion was worse than usual,” he said. “I turned back after becoming stuck in the jam for about an hour.”

Mr Yusoff said he came here again the following day and was glad to see a small crowd.

“After submitting everything, they provided me with a collection date, which I prefer over postage. The staff were quite helpful despite me missing my first appointment date,” he added. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK