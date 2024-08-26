KL sinkhole: ‘Flushing’ method to be used in search for victim

Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department officers inspect the site where a woman fell into an 8m-deep sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur.

KUALA LUMPUR – Rescuers will implement a new method in their search for missing 48-year-old Vijayalaksmi, who fell into a sinkhole 8m deep.

The woman, an Indian national, was seen walking on the pavement in Jalan Masjid India, near Malayan Mansion, on Aug 23 when a portion of it caved in.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Maimunah Mohd Sharif said the flushing operation and a thorough search at the sewage system endpoint at the Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) sewage plant in Pantai Dalam would be conducted.

“Preparations are under way, and the flushing is expected to begin later today,” she said at a press conference at the sinkhole site at Jalan Masjid India on Aug 25.

IWK engineer Narendran Maniam explained that the flushing method would not utilise high-pressure water nozzles.

“We plan to build up water pressure naturally by temporarily blocking the water flow to manholes 5 and 6.

“The water will then be released once pressure is built up to flush away any debris or blockage in the sewage system,” he said.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Rozihan Anwar Mamat said the manholes were near the Bank Pertanian on Lebuh Pasar Besar and the Kinabalu roundabout.

He said the hours-long search on Aug 24 produced no results other than abnormally slow-moving water flow.

“The search in all six manholes yielded no results, but we observed slow water flow in manholes 5 and 6.

“Consequently, we decided to conduct another search of these two manholes to ensure no blockage. However, the search also yielded negative results.

“For now, we are unsure what is causing this, but it could be debris or something else blocking the flow of water,” he said.

Dang Wangi OCPD Asst Comm Sulizme Affendy Sulaiman said the search would continue indefinitely even if the flushing produced no results.

“We cannot ascertain yet how long the SAR will be conducted. But rest assured that the search will be conducted until the victim is found,” he said.

Ms Vijayalaksmi, a tourist from India, fell into the sinkhole while she was walking to a nearby temple at 8.22am on Aug 23.

According to ACP Sulizme, Ms Vijayalaksmi’s sister testified that the victim disappeared immediately after falling into the sudden sinkhole. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK