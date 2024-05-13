Stella Ng celebrates Mother's Day with birth of baby Elliott

Mother's Day this year was extra-special for former singer Stella Ng.

The 43-year-old shared photos of baby Elliott on Instagram and quoted a note her 49-year-old husband Jon wrote to her.

Ng and Jon married in October last year after dating for about three years.

Later in December, Ng told AsiaOne that she and her British husband found out about the pregnancy two weeks before their wedding.

"Because of our age, we didn't want to wait," she revealed.

Ng also shared that Elliott weighed 3.71kg and wished everyone "Happy Mother’s Day".

Elliott is Ng's second child.

Her 11-year-old son Ashton lives with his father in Japan.

Ng used to be married to businessman Armstrong Yeh, whom she divorced in 2020.