 Stella Ng celebrates Mother's Day with birth of baby Elliott, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Stella Ng celebrates Mother's Day with birth of baby Elliott

Stella Ng celebrates Mother's Day with birth of baby Elliott
Stella Ng with baby Elliott.PHOTO: STELLANGSIANGYI/INSTAGRAM
May 13, 2024 04:23 pm

Mother's Day this year was extra-special for former singer Stella Ng.

The 43-year-old shared photos of baby Elliott on Instagram and quoted a note her 49-year-old husband Jon wrote to her.

Ng and Jon married in October last year after dating for about three years.

Later in December, Ng told AsiaOne that she and her British husband found out about the pregnancy two weeks before their wedding.

"Because of our age, we didn't want to wait," she revealed.

Ng also shared that Elliott weighed 3.71kg and wished everyone "Happy Mother’s Day".

Couple welcome leap year Dragon baby
Singapore

Couple welcome leap year Dragon baby

Related Stories

Woman gives birth in car after hospital allegedly turns her away

Beyonce gives birth to twins

Study: Women here not aware of newer birth control methods

Elliott is Ng's second child. 

Her 11-year-old son Ashton lives with his father in Japan.

Ng used to be married to businessman Armstrong Yeh, whom she divorced in 2020.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

birthMOTHER'S DAY