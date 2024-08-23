KKH welcomes 1.6 millionth baby

Baby Eva Faith Koh and her mum Ng Cai Yu with (from left) KKH medical board chairman Chan Yoke Hwee, Eva's dad John Koh, KKH CEO Alex Sia and KKH associate consultant Stella Rizalina Sasha Sugianto.

In the early hours of Aug 22, KK Women's and Children's Hospital welcomed it's 1,600,000th baby.

That's 1.6 million babies delivered at the hospital since it opened on Oct 1, 1924.

Born to mum Ng Cai Yu and dad John Koh, baby Eva Faith Koh arrived at 2.44am and weighed 3.3kg.

This is the couple's second child, their older daughter also born at KKH almost two years ago.

KKH medical board chairman Chan Yoke Hwee told Lianhe Zaobao: "KKH welcomes an average of 30 to 35 newborns every day. It is the hospital with the most newborns in Singapore. About one in every three newborns is born in KKH."

In 1966, KKH set a Guinness record for the most babies delivered in a single year, with a total of 39,835 babies born in the hospital that year. This record stood for 10 years before it was broken.

The hospital shared with TNP that the Kohs were presented with a cake, a diaper cake and a certificate to make the special milestone.

All families of babies born at the hospital on Aug 22 were also presented with gifts and congratulatory cards to celebrate the occasion.