Man calls wife 'damaged' after emergency caesarean birth

The woman's husband called her an idiot after finding out she had undergone a cesarean birth.PHOTOS: FLOWERTERSAKITI/TIKTOK
Farah Daley
Journalist
Aug 30, 2024 11:35 am

A young woman in Malaysia had to endure her husband's disapproval after going through an emergency caesarean section.

The 18-year-old new mother, who goes by @flowertersakiti on TikTok, shared screenshots of the man's outburst after he found out she did not have a normal birth.

"I don't want a damaged wife," said the husband, who added that a caesarean birth "ruins" a woman's body.

The operation, he noted, is unnecessary because she is still young and healthy.

"I might as well marry someone else," he said before calling her an idiot.

Her attempts to explain that her doctor said she needed the emergency caesarean section because their baby's heartbeat was weak fell on deaf ears.

Instead of expressing any concern for her recovery or the baby's health, he continued to accuse her of choosing to go through the operation despite him telling her on multiple occasions not to do it.

"I don't want to live with you anymore," he responded.

In her caption, the woman wrote that the incident has passed but it "still hurts".

She added that her husband is now accusing her and her family of denying his rights to their child.

"He said my family and I did not give him the right to care for our child when he wasn't even around for me," she wrote.

Her post, which has over two million views, got netizens rallying behind her and slamming her husband for his ignorance.

Content creator @sallywhoo wrote: "This man is so stupid, I'm so angry."

"I'm also a C-section mummy and it's not something we can choose, child safety is the number one priority," wrote @fairyramli. "I hope you find a better man, you need a better husband."

