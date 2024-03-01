 Couple welcome leap year Dragon baby, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Couple welcome leap year Dragon baby

Couple welcome leap year Dragon baby
PHOTO: CMG
Mar 01, 2024 11:22 am

What makes the birth of a Dragon baby even more special?

When it happens on Feb 29.

Forty-year-old bank executive Huang Kai Lin gave birth to her sixth child just before 6am at KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

"My baby girl's due date was March 12 but she arrived early. Everything happened so suddenly," she told Lianhe Zaobao, adding that her water broke just after midnight.

The baby, who has been named Kayla, weighed 2.79jg.

Madam Huang and her husband, 42-year-old Yang Yuan How, have five other children, aged 14, 13, nine, seven and three.

The woman was told to go home as the hospital said she was not going into labour.
World

Woman gives birth in car, hospital allegedly turns her away

Related Stories

Beyonce gives birth to twins

Study: Women here not aware of newer birth control methods

Andie Chen, Kate Pang welcome baby girl

Madam Huang said she will celebrate her youngest daughter’s birthday on every Feb 28 and March 1 in non-leap years.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

birth