Couple welcome leap year Dragon baby

What makes the birth of a Dragon baby even more special?

When it happens on Feb 29.

Forty-year-old bank executive Huang Kai Lin gave birth to her sixth child just before 6am at KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

"My baby girl's due date was March 12 but she arrived early. Everything happened so suddenly," she told Lianhe Zaobao, adding that her water broke just after midnight.

The baby, who has been named Kayla, weighed 2.79jg.

Madam Huang and her husband, 42-year-old Yang Yuan How, have five other children, aged 14, 13, nine, seven and three.

Madam Huang said she will celebrate her youngest daughter’s birthday on every Feb 28 and March 1 in non-leap years.