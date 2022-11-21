Sting set to perform in Singapore on March 22

English rock star Sting (in foreground) during a concert at the Arena in Reims, eastern France, on October, 5 2022.

Although many years have passed since those summer days, English musician Sting will be back in Singapore to get his local fans rocking again.

The 71-year-old singer is bringing his new gig to The Star Theatre on March 22. He had previously performed here in 2017 and 2012.

His latest My Songs concert kicked off as a Las Vegas residency in November 2021., and has travelled to cities such as Amsterdam and Milan.

Expect a showcase of Sting’s most beloved songs, such as Roxanne, Message In A Bottle, Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic and Every Breath You Take, with dynamic, visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations.

On the tour, the former frontman of rock band The Police will be accompanied by an electric rock ensemble, and fans will also be treated to songs from his latest album, The Bridge (2021). It features Sting’s quintessential sound on pop-rock tracks such as the rock salvo Rushing Water and indie pop-sounding If It’s Love, and showcases his prolific and diverse song-writing prowess.

The My Songs residency will resume in April 2023.

Members of Sting’s fan club have the opportunity to access exclusive pre-sale tickets on Tuesday from 2pm to 11.59pm via www.sting.com. There is also a PayPal pre-sale from 2pm on Wednesday until 11.50pm on Thursday. More information regarding this pre-sale can be found at www.livenation.sg/paypalpresale.

In addition, a pre-sale for Live Nation members will take place on Thursday, from 2pm to 11:59pm. Visit www.livenation.sg for membership sign-up and presale access. General public tickets are available from 2pm on Friday.

STING: MY SONGS 2023 – SINGAPORE

When: 8pm, March 22, 2023

Where: The Star Theatre, 1 Vista Exchange Green, #04-01

Admission: From $128 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)