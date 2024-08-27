Suga pens handwritten apology for drink-driving case

South Korean singer Suga has issued another apology over his case of drink driving involving an e-scooter.

The rapper from K-pop boy band BTS was found by the South Korean police lying on the ground next to his e-scooter late at night on Aug 6. The police said his blood alcohol level was 0.227 per cent – nearly three times over the legal limit.

“I apologise deeply for having disappointed and hurt my fans and everyone who loves me,” the 31-year-old wrote in Korean in a handwritten note posted on fan communication platform Weverse on Aug 25.

According to a translation by K-pop website Soompi, he said: “I forgot my responsibility to repay the love I’ve received up until now by behaving in a manner fitting of that love, and I made a grave mistake.”

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, added: “Because I know that no words can easily heal the hurt and disappointment that I have caused my fans, I am deeply regretting my actions and reflecting each and every day with a heavy heart.”

He added that he would accept any penalties meted out by the authorities and criticism over his actions.

Suga’s latest apology came after he was questioned for three hours over the drink-driving case at a Seoul police station on Aug 23.

The singer, who is currently performing mandatory military duties as a social service agent, bowed to journalists outside the police station and said he was very sorry for driving an e-scooter while drunk.