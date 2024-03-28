Taiwan band Accusefive to stage biggest S'pore show in June

If you missed out on catching Taiwanese band Accusefive’s gig at the Esplanade Concert Hall in 2023, they will be back in town in a big way.

The trio, comprising vocalists Pan Yun-an and Tsai Hsin-lun, as well as drummer Richard Lin, will hold their first large-scale concert here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 22.

Their debut Singapore show, which was part of Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts in February 2023, was sold out in hours. In November that year, they took the stage for 25 minutes as part of the line-up of the Yes 933 Hits Fest 2023 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Formed in 2017, Accusefive are known for their diverse music style, which covers folk, rock, pop, dance, electronic genres and more. In 2018, they clinched the Best New Artist award at Taiwan’s Golden Indie Music Awards.

In February 2023, the group released their third album, We Will Be Fine, with tracks such as Without Me and How To Do. Their first live tour, titled Around The New World – Amusement Of The Universe, kicked off in April 2023 in Taipei, and has travelled to places such as Beijing, New York and Las Vegas.

For their upcoming Singapore show, Singtel mobile users will enjoy an exclusive priority sale on April 3, from 10am to 11.59pm, at singtel.com/accusefive. Live Nation members can also buy tickets during an exclusive pre-sale on April 4, from 10am to 11.59pm. Go to livenation.sg for free membership sign-up and pre-sale access. General sales will begin on April 5 at 10am.

Accusefive First Live Tour: Around The New World – Amusement Of The Universe In Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: June 22, 8pm

Admission: $108 to $228 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)