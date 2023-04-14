Taiwanese lyricist dies days after marrying girlfriend 40 years his junior

Taiwanese lyricist Lee Kun-Cheng died at age 66 on April 8, just days after marrying his girlfriend of 10 years, who was 40 years his junior.

The news of his death was shared on social media by his wife Lin Jing En, who said the Lee had been hospitalised for the past seven months, and that she was by his side during his final breath. He died of colorectal cancer.

Lee, who had a career which spanned decades, is well known in the industry for producing songs such as Feng Fei Fei’s ‘Xin Gan Bao Bei’ and Lo Ta-yu's ‘Train’.

He made the headlines back in 2013 when it was revealed he was dating his friend's daughter Lin, who was just 17 at the time.

The relationship caused a scandal, with Lin's family suing Lee in court for harming the family. However, the family lost the case.

According to Taiwanese media, after Lee was hospitalised, his girlfriend realised she couldn't sign off on his documents as they weren't considered family. The solution then was for the couple to register their marriage.

Lin said she donned hospital scrubs to marry Lee on Feb 1, while he was intubated in the intensive care unit.

No inheritance for son

Lee had two sons from a previous marriage. His younger son died in a car accident in 2004.

His older son, Li Zhuoxuan, recently shared on social media that his dad had apologised to him on his deathbed for not leaving any of his assets to him.

But Li said he wasn't unhappy about it. “You have given me the chance to make my own money. What you have left me is the ability to create my own happiness,” the son wrote in his post.

Many netizens took that as confirmation that Lee had left all his assets to his young widow, which sparked a barrage of hate towards her.

"She managed to make so much money at such a young age," read one comment on a Chinese chat forum.

But Lin has since said she is impervious to the criticism.

“I’ve been in a relationship with Kun Cheng for the past 10 years. When it comes to the things netizens are saying, I don’t let myself get affected by their negativity… I still have to go on with my life,” she said.