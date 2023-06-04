Taufik Batisah gets into the best shape of his life in just one year

Singapore Idol winner Taufik Batisah is in the best shape of his life, and he wants to motivate others with his fitness journey.

In an inspirational video he shared on Instagram on Wednesday, he is seen working out and pushing himself hard.

“I’ll be 42 years old. And I’m in the best shape of my life,” he wrote in the caption, adding that he started getting into fitness about a year ago.

“Doesn’t matter how old you are or what shape you’re in. Key is discipline and consistency,” added the singer and property agent.

He took part in his first Spartan race, which included gruelling obstacle courses, in September 2022 and came in second in his age group. He went on to come in first in another Spartan race in May.

Taufik catapulted to fame in 2004 when he won the first season of reality singing show Singapore Idol and went on to release five studio albums.

He often shares posts on fitness on Instagram with the hashtag #tauFITbatisah.

A clip in May showed him taking on the challenge to do 550 repetitions of exercises – including burpees, dead lifts and walking lunges – without resting in between.

“Start slow and progress,” he advised in his latest fitness video. “If I can do it, so can you. Never too late to start.”