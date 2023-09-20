Taylor Swift and Google send her fans on hunt for her unreleased songs

The 33-year-old is known for dropping hints and Easter eggs through her Internet postings and miscellaneous paraphernalia.

Pop star Taylor Swift has teamed up with Google in advance of her upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version)‘s album re-recording, inviting fans to write her name in the search engine’s “blank space”.

The 33-year-old is known for dropping hints and Easter eggs through her Internet postings and miscellaneous paraphernalia. This collaboration with Google features 89 different puzzles for her fans around the world to solve.

They take the form of a simple word game, with the answers referring to various motifs from Swiftie lore, such as the golf club that appears in the Blank Space music video and the American singer’s favourite lucky number, 13.

Fans can solve each of the 89 puzzles once. The total number of puzzles solved must hit 33 million to unlock a video message from Swift, which will reveal the “vault tracks” from the upcoming album release on Oct 27th.

These are songs which Swift has kept locked up in her songwriting vault over the years.

To join in the fun, head over to the Google search engine and type in “Taylor Swift”.

On the results page, look out for a little cartoon vault in the corner of your screen. It might not appear immediately, so be patient. Many fans have reported glitches and lags, presumably due to high traffic volume.

Taylor Swift has teamed up with Google to offer 89 different puzzles for her fans to solve. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE Click on the cartoon vault to unveil the puzzle and submit your answer in the search bar. You will then be prompted to try your hand at another puzzle.

The album 1989, which was originally released in 2014, marked Swift’s shift from country starlet to bona fide pop star. It has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide, and won the prestigious Album of the Year accolade at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Swift began re-recording her early albums in response to a long-running dispute with her former record company Big Machine and music executive Scooter Braun over the rights to the masters of some of her biggest hits.

She has already released “Taylor’s Versions” recordings of three other albums – 2008’s Fearless, 2012’s Red and 2010’s Speak Now, in April 2021, November 2021 and this July respectively.

The singer will be making her way to Singapore in March 2023 for six sold-out performances at the National Stadium as part of her The Eras Tour.