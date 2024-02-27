Taylor Swift has landed!

While not many fans turned up at the airport, Flightradar24 showed Swift’s flight was the most tracked plane as at 5pm.

Taylor Swift at a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, on Oct 11.

There was a palpable sense of anticipation in the air on Feb 27, as security officers at Seletar Airport set up barriers and Swifties descended to await the impending arrival of Taylor Swift.

Her chartered flight touched down at about 5.05pm. The pop star got off flight number VJT993 – a Bombardier Global Express jet.

The 34-year-old singer, who concluded the Australian leg of her The Eras Tour at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Feb 26, is on a mission to produce more magic at her next pit stop – Singapore.

According to flight tracking website Flightaware, she set off from Sydney at 11.58am local time (8.58am Singapore time), with the flight taking about eight hours.

While not many fans turned up at the airport, Flightradar24, a separate flight tracking website, showed Swift’s flight was the most tracked plane as at 5pm, with more than 6,000 people following its flight path.

Even before her first concert at the National Stadium on March 2, Taylormania has swiftly swept into the singer’s sole South-east Asian destination.

Marina Bay Sands announced on Feb 26 that it will host curated events to celebrate the entertainment event, from transforming parts of The Shoppes and Sands Expo & Convention Centre into Swift homages to holding a light and water show from Feb 28 to March 7.

It will also have a retail pop-up at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre’s Hall C, which will be open from Feb 29 to March 9.

Hotels have also experienced a demand boom, as more than 300,000 fans from across the region make their way to Singapore. MBS, which offers a slew of premium packages starting from $10,000, has sold all of them, including a $50,000 package, which includes VIP tickets and passes to tourist attractions.