 Taylor Swift receives honorary doctorate from NYU, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Taylor Swift receives honorary doctorate from NYU

Taylor Swift receives honorary doctorate from NYU
US singer Taylor Swift delivers the commencement address to New York University graduates, on May 18, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
May 19, 2022 10:40 am

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift received an honorary doctorate from New York University on Wednesday and told graduates that everything would be all right, echoing the sentiments of her hit single Shake It Off.

The 32-year-old urged students to make the most of their choices.

"Life can be heavy - especially if you try to carry it all at once... all the grudges, all the updates on your ex... You get to pick what your life has time and room for."

"I have some good news: It's totally up to you. I have some terrifying news: It's totally up to you," she added, dressed in a purple robe and black mortarboard at the graduation ceremony in Yankee Stadium.

She praised the graduates for taking on the challenge of attending college during a pandemic.

"Never be ashamed of trying - effortlessness is a myth," Swift said.

Girls' Generation contributed to the boom of the genre by going on world tours and American talk shows.
Music

Girls' Generation to make full-group comeback in August

Related Stories

Britney Spears' nude selfies on Instagram goes viral

For her 40th birthday, Della Ding Dang wishes for a husband

Jay Chou and wife Hannah Quinlivan welcome third child

The Grammy winner was among three recipients of honorary degrees from the university. It was the first college degree for Swift, who performed in concert tours while in high school.

NYU offers a course on Taylor Swift, including her evolution as a creative music entrepreneur.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

More On This Topic
Man arrested outside Taylor Swift's Manhattan home after attempting to enter
Can't shake this: Taylor Swift to face copyright lawsuit

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MusicUNIVERSITIES - OVERSEASUS NEWS