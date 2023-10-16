Taylor Swift seen with new boyfriend and carrying bag brand Aupen

American pop star Taylor Swift was seen carrying a bag by Aupen, an up-and-coming bag label co-founded by a Singaporean.

After weeks of speculation about a new beau, American pop star Taylor Swift seems to have gone official with American pro footballer Travis Kelce over the weekend – with an accessory with a Singaporean connection.

The 33-year-old singer was photographed holding hands with Kelce, 34, leaving Nobu restaurant in New York City after dinner and heading to a Saturday Night Live after-party.

Rumours of a relationship have been fuelled by repeated sightings of Swift at Kelce’s games in recent weeks. The athlete is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League.

The latest paparazzi shots have got the Internet in a tizzy, seemingly confirming that they are an item.

Her choice of arm candy was Aupen, an up-and-coming bag label co-founded by a Singaporean who wishes to remain anonymous.

Popular in fashion circles, Aupen gained attention when it was carried by American fashionistas Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

Its minimalist yet sculptural shapes soon found their way onto the arms of American actress Gabrielle Union and Canadian actress Nina Dobrev and, more recently, American singer-actress Selena Gomez.

Its bags are crafted in vegan leather and averaged $200 to $300 when they debuted.

For her night out, Swift went with a sleek Nirvana Mini Fearless bag in Noir ($466) – which she has carried on another occasion – paired with a black Versace corset top and dress pants, heels and grey checked trench coat.

Topping off her weekend was her concert film earning an estimated US$126 million (S$173 million) around the world.

Reuters said that screenings of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in the United States were packed with fans who dressed up for the occasion, singing and dancing along to her hit songs. The film is slated to open in Singapore on Nov 3.

According to the report, the film’s takings have surpassed the US$73 million that Canadian singer Justin Bieber’s 2011 release Never Say Never, the current record holder for a concert film, collected over its entire run.