Taylor Swift tips food runners with US$100 bills

Taylor Swift was photographed handing out hundred-dollar bills as tips to those who had tended to her suite.

’Tis the season of giving and Taylor Swift is doing just that.

A fan photo of the American pop megastar dishing out US$100 (S$133) notes to food runners who served her and her guests has gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Swift, 34, and her friends were at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Dec 17, where the Karma singer watched boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs American football team defeat the New England Patriots 27 to 17 from a private box.

After the game, Swift – sporting a white and red-striped beanie with Kelce’s No. 87 – was photographed peeking into the food runners’ waiting area and handing out hundred-dollar bills as tips to those who had tended to her suite.

Swift’s gesture drew a range of reactions.

An X user was touched by the way Swift carried cash so she could dispense tips, while others commented that the recipients of the tips should frame the bills.

Most agreed that Swift could have sent someone else to do the tipping, but the fact that she took the effort to do so spoke of her thoughtfulness.

The Bad Blood crooner is no stranger to acts of generosity. She reportedly gave US$100,000 to each of her 50 production truck drivers, and bonuses to all her staff, which amounted to around US$55 million, in August in the midst of her Eras world tour.