The Teng Company celebrates 20 years of innovation and impact

The TENG Company celebrated its 20th anniversary on May 24 with a concert, 起承转合 The Singaporean Composers Series, featuring 10 commissioned works by 20 Singaporean creatives.

The air crackled with anticipation on May 24 at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre. Not for a pop concert or celebrity appearance, but for a gala night celebrating 20 years of The Teng Company, a homegrown arts organisation that has quietly redefined the landscape of Singaporean Chinese music.

Co-founder Samuel Wong revealed that the company’s origin stems from a loophole exploited by a group of friends barred from competing individually in the 2004 National Chinese Music Competition.

Past winners cannot take part, Dr Wong told TNP. "But there was one rule in the book that said if you joined the ensemble category, you didn’t have to follow this rule. So I gathered a group of friends, sort of roused us together, and we got all the first-prize winners of the previous categories over time,” he said.

The ragtag group of musicians then participated in the ensemble category of the competition, which Dr Wong said offered the largest sum of prize money.

He laughed: “So our aim was not exactly very magnanimous, it was actually a bit mercenary.”

Twenty years on, Teng has blossomed into a vibrant, multi-faceted entity, with its impact extending far beyond concert halls.

Their commitment to Music for Good reverberates through a range of community initiatives. Their flagship outreach program, Teng Gives Back, will be hosting 50 performances this year for hospices and hospitals, bringing solace and comfort to the sick and elderly.

The company has also been innovating through research collaborations to discover novel applications for music. Their Music for Mindfulness initiative utilises binaural beats embedded within traditional Chinese music to alleviate stress and anxiety.

This unique program is also available on Singapore Airlines flights and in Shangri-La Hotel rooms, and is being further developed in partnership with the Singapore Institute of Technology to explore the impact of music on the growing silver generation.

This focus on research and evidence-based programs sets Teng apart.

As co-founder Yang Jiwei explained, their work isn't simply about gut feeling; it's about rigorous study and a commitment to making a demonstrable difference.

Their scholarship program, the Mapletree-Teng Scholarship, which has supported 26 young musicians since 2018, is a good example.

By providing access to professional training and mentorship, Teng empowers talented youths from underprivileged backgrounds to reach their full potential.

"We want to make sure that, because it's not separated by division, or it's not separated by race, or even language, you can actually use music to bring people together, where they have a common shared culture," said Dr Wong.

The gala was a microcosm of Teng's ethos. Guests were treated to a pre-show dinner curated by local chef Khir Johari.

The evening's centrepiece, however, was the preview of 起承转合 The Singaporean Composers Series, a groundbreaking collaboration showcasing 10 newly commissioned works by 20 local creatives.

From the ethereal guzheng melodies by Cultural Medallion recipient Dr Kelly Tang to the pulsating electronic beats of producer Vinod Dass (Wovensound), the series encapsulated the incredible breadth of contemporary Singaporean music.

As Teng enters its third decade, the company remains committed to pushing boundaries, fostering new talent, and creating music that resonates both locally and globally.

Their upcoming plans include expanding their scholarship program, deepening their research collaborations, and presenting a diverse range of performances.

“It has been heartening to see our entrepreneurial aspirations transform into a legacy of creations with influences from the East and West, that have grown alongside the local music scene,” said Yang.

“As we continue to challenge and expand the boundaries of music together with our collaborators, we hope to develop more opportunities for local talents to grow, while building upon our Singapore identity to forge meaningful connections within and beyond Singapore.”