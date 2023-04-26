Tickets for Jacky Cheung’s six July concerts sold out in four hours

Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung will perform six sold out concerts in July at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Tickets for Hong Kong superstar Jacky Cheung’s Singapore gigs in July sold out in four hours.

The Heavenly King is slated to hold six concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium over two weekends – July 14 to 16 and 21 to 23 – at 8pm.

Tickets priced from $168 to $388 were available for general sale from Wednesday at 10am on the Ticketmaster website.

At 2.07pm, show promoter Unusual Entertainment posted on its Facebook page: “Thank you for your support. Tickets to all six shows of the Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour Singapore are sold out! Stay tuned for further ticket updates.”

Those in the online queue on the Ticketmaster website to buy tickets also received a similar message on their screens, after which the queue was closed.

A check by The Straits Times at 3pm on Wednesday showed that scalpers were already reselling tickets on online marketplace Carousell. There were at least 10 listings, with prices going for as high as $900 per ticket. One user even put up 32 tickets for sale, mostly pricing them at $784 per ticket.

When asked if more shows or seats will be added due to the overwhelming demand, Unusual Entertainment was not able to comment.

The six concerts are part of the 61-year-old Cantopop singer’s Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour, which will kick off in Macau in June. Singapore will be the second stop.

He last performed in Singapore in 2018. In March, he released Another Ten Years, his first Mandarin single since 2014’s The Rest Of Time, Tears Of Time and You Said It.