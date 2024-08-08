Rainie Yang S'pore concert cancelled, tickets to be refunded

Mandopop star Rainie Yang’s concert in Singapore has been cancelled.

The 40-year-old Taiwanese singer’s Like A Star show was slated to be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 24.

But on Aug 7, organiser BT Mediaspace announced in an Instagram post that the event had been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Tickets will be fully refunded via Sistic within one to two billing cycles.

BT Mediaspace added that information on a new date and venue for the show will be “provided shortly”, suggesting that the concert might still be held in Singapore on an alternative date.

The organiser said: “We fully understand that this change may cause inconvenience, and for that, we sincerely offer our deepest apologies to every ticket holder who has been eagerly anticipating this event.”

Prices for the tickets to Yang’s Singapore gig ranged from $88 to $338.

The Like A Star world tour is named after her 2020 single, which was written and produced by her husband, Chinese singer-songwriter Li Ronghao. It is meant to celebrate Yang’s 20th anniversary in entertainment, since she made her debut as part of the girl group 4 In Love in 2000.

The tour started in Taipei with three shows in November 2020 and continued overseas in 2023, travelling to Chinese cities like Guangzhou, Jinan, Suzhou, Chengdu, Wuhan, Beijing and Shanghai. Its latest stop was in Kuala Lumpur at the Axiata Arena on July 27.

Her Singapore stop was meant to mark her first return to the country in five years, since her last solo concert was held at The Star Theatre in 2019.