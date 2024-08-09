K-pop pioneer BoA to hold first solo concert in Singapore

BoA is widely regarded as one of the artistes who spearheaded the Hallyu, or Korean Wave.

K-pop pioneer BoA will be holding her first solo concert in Singapore in November.

The news was announced via a post on the South Korean singer’s official account on X on Aug 8, which lists the stops for the 37-year-old’s upcoming BoA: One’s Own tour.

It will kick off in Seoul in October and travel to Taipei and Jakarta before arriving in town. Her upcoming show will be staged at The Star Theatre on Nov 30. Ticketing details have yet to be announced.

She was slated to be perform at music festival One Love Asia Festival in Singapore in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic derailed those plans. She previously performed here in 2012, as part of the SMTown Live World Tour III concert line-up, which included SM Entertainment acts like Super Junior, Shinee and Girls’ Generation.

BoA, whose real name is Kwon Bo-ah, made her debut at the age of 13 in 2000 under her label SM Entertainment. She is widely regarded as one of the artistes who spearheaded the Hallyu, or Korean Wave, particularly in bringing K-pop to Japan.

She is the first South Korean to top Japan’s biggest pop chart Oricon with her debut Japanese album Listen To My Heart (2002). In 2009, she became the first K-pop singer to enter the US Billboard 200 chart with her first self-titled English album, which peaked at No. 127.

Often referred to as the Queen of K-pop, she has sold over 10 million albums in her career and is regarded as one of K-pop’s most successful female soloists.