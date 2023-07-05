Touring with A-mei: Upcoming concerts are homecoming shows for her Singaporean musicians
When Taiwanese pop diva A-mei performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday and Saturday, the sold-out concerts will also be homecoming shows for some of her band members.
That is because most of the musicians – including drummer Teo Jia Rong, 31; bassist Shaun Seow, 42; and guitarist Simon Lai, 38 – are Singaporeans.
The group, who have performed with A-mei since her ASMeiR World Tour kicked off in April 2022, was assembled by the 50-year-old singer’s long-time Singaporean music director Martin Tang, 64.
The current line-up is the “third generation” of Singapore musicians who have backed A-mei, says Tang, who has worked with her since the beginning of her music career in the 1990s.
Tang is also known as a composer who has won three accolades at Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards. He has worked with other Mandopop stars such as Hong Kong Heavenly King Jacky Cheung.
The rest of the Singaporeans in the line-up are keyboardists Jordan Wei, 40, and Goh Sikai, 31; as well as programmer Evan Low, 34, who was recently replaced by programmer Gary Leo. The band also include musicians of other nationalities, such as Brazilian guitarist Lari Basilio.
When the Singaporeans first flew to Taiwan in February 2022, the territory still had strict Covid-19 regulations in place, so they had to serve 21 days of quarantine.
They could not leave their hotel rooms, but this gave them a chance to learn and memorise more than 40 A-mei songs inside out.
Says Teo: “Thank God for the quarantine because we didn’t have anything else to do but play music and rehearse.”
The band then backed A-mei for her record-breaking 12 shows at the Taipei Arena in April 2022, where all 130,000 tickets were snapped up soon after they went on sale a few months earlier.
In December 2022, the musicians reassembled for her United States tour, which comprised five shows in Chicago, Washington, Atlantic City and Las Vegas.
Low, who also performs under the name evanturetime and is a co-writer, co-composer and producer of the 2021 National Day Parade theme song The Road Ahead, says: “The audience size at the US shows were smaller – about 5,000 each – but they were equally chaotic, shouty and very interactive.”
One of the biggest challenges for the musicians was keeping up with the wide variety of music styles that make up A-mei’s set list.
Teo recalls how she pressed on with her final concert in Kaohsiung despite losing her voice several times due to a throat inflammation. “She’s a real fighter. She just went for it because she really did not want to disappoint her fans.”
Tang says that A-mei has mellowed a lot compared with her younger days. “During the earlier tours, she loved to drink and party, so we would do that. But, as of late, I find that she has become the matriarch of Chinese pop and I guess she carries herself in a very different way. She’s more into the healthy lifestyle now.”
The band are ready to back A-mei up at more shows, and there are plans to continue the tour in Australia and Europe.
They also hope to inspire younger home-grown musicians to dream big and spread their wings outside of Singapore.
Says Teo: “We were influenced and inspired by the generation before us. And, hopefully, we can pass the torch to the next generation of musicians.”
