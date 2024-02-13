Usher marries girlfriend in Las Vegas

Music star Usher, 45, tied the knot with his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea, 40, in Las Vegas on Feb 11, reported People. The singer was performing at Super Bowl LVIII.

According to the American entertainment publication, the couple exchanged vows at Vegas Weddings’ Terrace Gazebo, an outdoor wedding chapel, and Usher’s mother, Ms Jonetta Patton, was the witness.

“We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Feb 11 night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family,” said Usher’s representative to People.

“They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well-wishes.”

It was unclear if they got married before or after the Grammy-winning artiste took the stage at the Super Bowl half-time show. However, Usher was photographed wearing a gold band on his left ring finger after the big game.

The R&B crooner once told People that Goicoechea “is an amazing partner, a support system”.

Said Usher: “We have an amazing dynamic in our relationship where I’m able to be passionate about what I do... I have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children.”

The Yeah! singer made his first public appearance with Goicoechea, a music executive, in 2019, although they were rumoured to be dating since 2016. Usher was then still married to his former manager Grace Miguel. They divorced in 2018.

The newly-weds have two children: daughter Sovereign Bo, three, and son Sire Castrello, two.

This is Goicoechea’s first marriage and Usher’s third. Before his 2015 marriage to Ms Miguel, he was married to stylist Tameka Foster from 2007 to 2009, with whom he shares two sons, Usher V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15.