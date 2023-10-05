Victoria Beckham breaks silence on husband David Beckham’s alleged affair in 2004

Victoria Beckham recalled the incident seriously affected her marriage with former English football star David Beckham.

LONDON – British fashion designer Victoria Beckham has broken her silence on the alleged affair of her husband, former English football star David Beckham, calling it “the most unhappy I’ve ever been in my entire life”.

The now-defunct British tabloid News Of The World had alleged in April 2004 that Beckham, now 48, had an affair with his personal assistant in Spain.

This was after he moved from English Premier League club Manchester United to Spanish La Liga club Real Madrid in 2003.

In Beckham, the new Netflix documentary which premiered on Wednesday, Victoria, 49, recalled the incident seriously affected their marriage. They had tied the knot in July 1999.

“It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us,” the Spice Girl said in the documentary. “Here’s the thing – we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest.”

She recalled the anguish she felt as she tried to maintain their marriage. The couple have four children together – sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, as well as daughter Harper, 12.

“You know, up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other,” Victoria said.

“But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me.”

Calling it a “nightmare” and “an absolute circus”, she said: “It’s really entertaining when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it.”

David, who played for Real Madrid till 2007 before moving to Major League Soccer club LA Galaxy, also talked about the cheating allegations in the documentary. He called them “horrible stories that were difficult to deal with”.

“It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage,” he said. “Every time that we woke up, we felt that there was something else. I think we both felt at the time that we were, not losing each other, but drowning.”

However, the couple were ultimately able to weather the storm and celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary in July.

“I don’t know how we got through it in all honesty,” David said. “Victoria’s everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult.”

He added: “But we’re fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for.”