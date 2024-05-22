Wang Feng and influencer Li Qiao deny they knew each other before his divorce

Wang Feng confirmed he was dating Li Qiao in a May 20 post on Weibo.

Chinese rocker Wang Feng and his new girlfriend, Chinese influencer Li Qiao, have reacted to various allegations against them after their relationship came to light.

Wang, 52, and Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi, 45, announced in October 2023 that they had divorced after eight years of marriage.

They have an eight-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son. The singer also has two daughters from a previous marriage and a previous relationship.

Wang confirmed that he was dating Li, 34, in a May 20 post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, after they were spotted by the media spending Mother’s Day together with his children.

The sighting also sparked allegations that Wang and Li had known each other before he finalised his divorce with Zhang.

“Two months after my divorce in October last year, I met Ms Li Qiao in Xinjiang due to work,” Wang wrote on May 20. “We began dating about four months after we met.”

He rebutted claims that they were in the same city in July 2023, saying that he did not know her at all before his divorce was finalised in August.

Li, better known by her online moniker Senlin Bei, also set the record straight in a video clip on Weibo on May 21.

“I met Wang Feng in October last year while we were discussing a collaboration with a conservatory of music on cultural tourism projects,” she said. “We began dating early this year.”

She disclosed in the video that she was married once, but is now divorced and a single mother.

The influencer also reacted to online claims that she has done plastic surgery, after photos of her from 12 years ago began circulating on social media.

“I had done only orthodontic treatment in 2019,” she said. ”I have lost my baby fat after more than 10 years, with experience written on my face.”