Anya Taylor-Joy goes for gold and wins the week

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY (A-)

Premiere of Last Night In Soho in Los Angeles

Gown: Christian Dior

Wonder Woman's golden eagle armour - but make it haute couture. Hollywood's It girl is really having her moment in the sun, and this bronze metallic pleated stunner is worthy of her rising status. Cannot stop swooning over the skirt's gorgeous herringbone effect.

KATHRYN HAHN (B+)

Premiere of The Shrink Next Door in New York

Jumpsuit: Emilia Wickstead

This must be the most chic Hahn has ever looked, to the point of being almost unrecognisable. She is oozing sleek, witchy Agatha Harkness vibes, and this pinstripe jumpsuit with touches of gold conjures up pure black magic.

GEMMA CHAN (B)

Premiere of Eternals in London

Top and skirt: Zuhair Murad

Sparkly luxe space nun realness, thanks to the fancy beaded hoodie. However, I am less enthused about the sheer skirt and visible granny panties, which cheapens the whole thing instantly. Surely adding lining would not have made it any less dramatic.

KRISTEN STEWART (C+)

Premiere of Spencer in Los Angeles

Top and skirt: Chanel

Speaking of crop tops and gratuitous displays of abs, Stewart also goes down Chan's route but with less successful results. She is giving good face and the old-fashioned petticoat skirt is borderline acceptable, but that sad stiff bandeau top is just sitting there, doing absolutely nothing.

LILY COLLINS (D)

Go Gala in Los Angeles

Dress and pants: AZ Factory

An assault of neon yellow shantung silk, plus a criminal amount of ruching and ruffling, plus single side-stripe trousers that are not categorised under athleisure? There must be a special place in fashion hell for such objectively bad ensembles. Emily in Paris would certainly disapprove.