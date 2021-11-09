Naomi Campbell is our sunshine in not-so-mellow yellow

NAOMI CAMPBELL (A-)

Virgil Abloh's exhibition at Doha Fire Station in Doha

Gown: Not known

The supermodel is a vision in canary yellow, the regal jacket-cape taking the lavish embellished high-neck gown to the next level. With its rich fabrics and exotic design elements, this conservative yet captivating ensemble is perfect for an outing in Qatar.

JENNA DEWAN (B)

amfAR Gala Los Angeles in Los Angeles

Gown: Zuhair Murad

Wishing the slightly vulgar keyhole bodice cut-out was more covered up and the sheer skirt section lined, but I can still appreciate interesting crisscrossing contrasts of black and white.

MILLA JOVOVICH (C-)

amfAR Gala Los Angeles in Los Angeles

Dress: Moschino

Good that she has enough sequinned hearts emblazoned on her dress - did the person who walked over it stomp on her shoulders too? Because she gets no love from me for the shocking lack of effort and styling.

ZOEY DEUTCH (C-)

Premiere of Fairfax in Los Angeles

Jacket and skirt: Carolina Herrera

Shoes: Roger Vivier

Power puff girl Deutch is lucky to be tall, thin and young, because such oversized shoulders and sleeves are not meant for the faint-hearted. The pink and red chequered pattern may be cute, but this is just fancy clownwear.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG (D)

ACE Awards in New York City

Coat dress: Christian Siriano

However, the winner of the cavernous costume drama has got to be Whoopi Poppins, graduating magna cum laude in wackiness. I know this is supposed to be playful and theatrical, but even academic regalia would say that is too much coat.