Naomi Campbell is our sunshine in not-so-mellow yellow
One of the original supermodels still manages to slay all day and show others how it is done
NAOMI CAMPBELL (A-)
Virgil Abloh's exhibition at Doha Fire Station in Doha
Gown: Not known
The supermodel is a vision in canary yellow, the regal jacket-cape taking the lavish embellished high-neck gown to the next level. With its rich fabrics and exotic design elements, this conservative yet captivating ensemble is perfect for an outing in Qatar.
JENNA DEWAN (B)
amfAR Gala Los Angeles in Los Angeles
Gown: Zuhair Murad
Wishing the slightly vulgar keyhole bodice cut-out was more covered up and the sheer skirt section lined, but I can still appreciate interesting crisscrossing contrasts of black and white.
MILLA JOVOVICH (C-)
amfAR Gala Los Angeles in Los Angeles
Dress: Moschino
Good that she has enough sequinned hearts emblazoned on her dress - did the person who walked over it stomp on her shoulders too? Because she gets no love from me for the shocking lack of effort and styling.
ZOEY DEUTCH (C-)
Premiere of Fairfax in Los Angeles
Jacket and skirt: Carolina Herrera
Shoes: Roger Vivier
Power puff girl Deutch is lucky to be tall, thin and young, because such oversized shoulders and sleeves are not meant for the faint-hearted. The pink and red chequered pattern may be cute, but this is just fancy clownwear.
WHOOPI GOLDBERG (D)
ACE Awards in New York City
Coat dress: Christian Siriano
However, the winner of the cavernous costume drama has got to be Whoopi Poppins, graduating magna cum laude in wackiness. I know this is supposed to be playful and theatrical, but even academic regalia would say that is too much coat.
