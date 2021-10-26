Zendaya is a divine vision on the Dune promo trail

ZENDAYA (A+)

Premiere of Dune in London

Gown: Rick Owens

Zendaya PHOTOS: EPA, AFP

She always understands the assignment, and this particular one was to "Dune" the hell out of the final promo stop. Hair and make-up are on point, and the sculptural ivory sequin stunner has such a sci-fi edge and adventurous aesthetic at every angle - making it one of the top fashion moments of 2021. This would be what Zendaya's Fremen femme fatale would be rolling up in if there were high society parties on Arrakis.

ANGELINA JOLIE (A)

Premiere of Eternals at the Rome Film Festival in Rome

Gown: Atelier Versace

Angelina Jolie PHOTOS: EPA, AFP

She has sported various iterations of this kind of goddess gown that screams Hollywood glamour, and it never gets old. It is like she is wearing a liquid metal armour, which is totally befitting a superhero film and her role as elite warrior Thena.

GEMMA CHAN (C+)

Premiere of Eternals in Los Angeles

Gown: Louis Vuitton

Gemma Chan PHOTOS: EPA, AFP

Did wedding gowns from different decades decide to nest all over her? As the female lead of Eternals, I was hoping for bad-ass - not bridezilla with an ostrich carcass perched over her shoulders. Her character Sersi can manipulate inanimate matter, and one wishes Chan had that power to do some editing on this overdesigned mess of a dress.

EMMA WATSON (C-)

Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in London

Dress and pants: Harris Reed

Emma Watson PHOTOS: EPA, AFP

Okay, this one is literally upcycled from old wedding gowns donated to Oxfam. I am all for sustainable fashion, but the way the lace has been pieced together with the chopped-up tulle is amateurish and far from innovative. The addition of bell-bottoms just makes the whole repurposing project even more beyond help.

MENG'ER ZHANG (D)

Premiere of Eternals in Los Angeles

Top and pants: Fendi

Meng'er Zhang PHOTOS: EPA, AFP

Cue the sad trombone, because this outfit is sighing, crying and dying. Is it the blah cream satin? Tragic pant creases? Droopy belt? Tortured top? Or all of the above? I just need to put a defibrillator on this stat so that everything will come back to life.