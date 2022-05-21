Camille Vasquez - 5 things to know about actor Johnny Depp’s lawyer, now a celeb herself

Vasquez and Depp look like they've just realised they've been caught looking at each other in the courtroom.

Vasquez speaks to Depp, who looks fondly at her, in the courtroom.

Vasquez embraces Depp, her client, in the Fairfax courtroom during the hearing of his defamation case against ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Lawyer Camille Vasquez embraces actor Johnny Depp in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in the US state of Virginia, on May 17, 2022.

Yes, they looked like a cooing couple in court.

Yes, she seemed tickled when asked if she was dating actor Johnny Depp.

But no, it seems lawyer Camille Vasquez is dating someone else.

Here are answers to five questions about her.

1. Who is she?

Vasquez, 37, lives near Los Angeles.

She graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in arts, communications and political science in 2006, and then went to law school in LA.

She is now an associate with the law firm Brown Rudnick. She focuses on defamation suits and has “extensive experience handling parallel reputation management and crisis communications issues”, the firm’s website says.

2. How did she get famous?

She is in the legal team that Depp has hired in his US$50 million (S$69 million) defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who had implied in a Washington Post article that he was physically abusive during their two-year marriage.

Vasquez cross examined Heard and got her to admit that she had not donated to charity all the money she got in her divorce settlement, as claimed.

The lawyer’s courtroom style endeared her to Depp fans, who flooded the Internet with gushing praise.

3. Why is there speculation that she's dating Depp?

The two have been rather touchy feely in court. They were seen hugging, holding hands and looking at each other in a way that would suggest something more than a purely professional relationship.

And then, when a reporter outside the court in Fairfax, Virginia, asked if they were dating, Vasquez just giggled and walked away.

But it’s all just smoke, and there’s no fire, reported TMZ.

4. So who is she dating?

She’s “happily taken”, TMZ said, reporting that Vasquez has for months been in a serious relationship with a British guy who works in real estate.

As for Depp, it seems everyone on his legal team has become rather friendly with him, and Vasquez just found him funny and couldn’t help laughing at his antics.

5. What else is known about her?

Vasquez, who has Colombian ancestry, speaks fluent Spanish.

Some photos of her parents and sister can be found online.

But not much of her private life has come out into the open - yet.

And surprisingly for someone who set the Internet alight this week, she does not seem to have her own public social media presence.