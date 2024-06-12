The Kardashians show solidarity amid chaos

Unlike the dramatic catfights and over-the-top theatrics they are known for, reality TV series The Kardashians offers a more grounded and introspective look at America's most famous family.

The show's latest season delves into real-life struggles and innermost fears that many women can relate to, such as the constant pressure to excel in everything and never feeling good enough.

Kourtney, 45, opens up about the anxieties of her high-risk pregnancy and undergoing an emergency fetal surgery. It was a terrifying experience, especially with partner Travis Barker being away on tour.

Then there is Kim, who rightfully exclaims that she has "never been busier". She juggles running a business and attending law school, but says being a mother of four is her most important job.

Her latest feat? A supporting role in television series American Horror Story (AHS).

"I have to prove myself," says the 43-year-old, further admitting, "I don’t know," when asked how she is going to do it all.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Khloe navigates her complicated relationship with on-off beau Tristan Thompson, who cannot seem to let her go despite her best efforts to keep her distance.

Kendall, 28, proclaims that she is "obviously the most boring sister" because she "talks about the same thing over and over again."

However, her modeling achievements, such as walking in a Victoria Beckham show and a L'Oréal fashion show just days apart, suggest otherwise.

But at the heart of The Kardashians is how the family shows up for one another in spite of their busy schedules – an endearing side of the family that attracted me despite my unfamiliarity with the series.

For instance, loved ones come together for a viewing party to celebrate Kim’s TV appearance. Kris Jenner hosts a themed baby shower so that she can “bring Disneyland” to Kourtney, a life-long Disney fan. The sisters also make time for intimate one-on-one catch-ups.

It is both wholesome and heartwarming to watch six powerful women, all trailblazers in their own right, celebrating one another's accomplishments.

While there are still ditzy and eyebrow-raising moments — essential elements of the KarJenner charm — the show remains a testament to their strength, spirit and sisterhood.

As matriarch Kris Jenner aptly puts it, "Don’t judge me unless you’ve walked in my shoes."