Taiwanese actress Joe Chen marries Malaysian artist Alan Chen

Taiwanese actress Joe Chen (right) with her husband Alan Chen in a social media post on Dec 7, 2021.

TAIPEI - On the day South Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin held their wedding in Seoul, another celebrity also got married.

On Thursday (March 31), Taiwanese actress Joe Chen posted a photo of two rings on two fingers. She wrote: "An important milestone for us. Today marks the end of March and the beginning of our wonderful journey, together.

"May each day bring our hearts closer. Love you forever, my husband."

The 42-year-old tagged Malaysian artist Alan Chen, who is nine years her junior, in the post.

Alan Chen posted the same photo with a similar caption, ending with "Love you forever, my wife" and tagged Joe Chen in the post.

Taiwan's Apple Daily reported that the couple registered their marriage at the Household Registration Office in Da'an District in Taipei City.

Joe Chen said through her manager that she had agreed to Alan Chen's proposal on her birthday on April 4, 2021.

"However, we did not register our marriage last year due to several reasons like the pandemic," she said.

"We decided to register today as it was a good day chosen by Alan's dad."

Her manager added that Joe Chen is not pregnant.

The actress, who is known for television serials such as The Prince Who Turns Into A Frog (2005) and Fated To Love You (2008), met Alan Chen on Chinese reality dating programme Meeting Mr Right II in 2019.

The couple, who have dated for about 2½ years, have been living together in Taiwan since September 2020 due to the pandemic.

Joe Chen sparked talk of marriage as early as in June 2021 when she addressed Alan Chen as "hubby" in an Instagram Story, but she said later that it was "for fun".

She also turned up to support Alan Chen when he held an art exhibition in February. But he was tight-lipped about their marriage plans when he was asked by the media, saying that it was "a secret".

Joe Chen had previously dated Taiwanese actor Wallace Huo, who is now married to actress Ruby Lin, and actor Roy Chiu, who married actress Ann Hsu in December 2021.