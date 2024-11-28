Ryan Lian's acting future in doubt after knife attack

Actor Ryan Lian (left) was hospitalised after stabbed in the face on Nov 22. His friend, Zhou Weiyi (right) paid him a visit.

Singaporean actor Ryan Lian, 39, was allegedly assaulted outside NEX shopping mall in Serangoon on Nov 22, sustaining several facial injuries, the most prominent near his eyebrow.

Lian underwent three hours of surgery, but doctors cautioned that scarring is possible. He indicated that if his appearance impacts future acting roles, he might transition to behind-the-scenes work.

The incident occurred around 6 pm on Nov 22. The alleged assailant, 21-year-old Aaron Samuel Yukon, has been charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Court documents allege Yukon stabbed Lian's face more than three times with a knife, resulting in cuts and abrasions. The suspect is currently remanded and will return to court on Friday, Nov 29.

Lian said he doesn't know how many stitches he received but confirmed the surgery lasted about three hours.

His friend, 32-year-old Zhou Weiyi, visited him in the hospital the next day and was heartbroken to see the extent of Lian's injuries.

Zhou described the wounds around Lian's eye and below his chin, noting the gash near his eyebrow was the most severe. Fortunately, his eye was unharmed.

He added that with the support of Lian's girlfriend and close friends, Lian's spirits have gradually lifted.

“I was worried about him, especially since he recently overcame a tough time after the ‘lock-picking incident’ and now this. We’ve been comforting him and will continue to support him,” Zhou said.

According to Zhou, Lian has returned to work since being discharged.

Lian wears many hats: actor, screenwriter, and director, managing all aspects of production. The two close friends plan to film a short video together this Friday, Nov 29.

"Whether he continues acting on-screen is uncertain, but he’ll definitely help me with this project. I’m an amateur actor, and he’s selflessly guided me. I’m truly grateful to him—he’s been a mentor," Zhou shared.