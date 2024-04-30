Actor-comedian Suhaimi Yusof suffers stroke

Popular actor, comedian and host Suhaimi Yusof, 54, suffered a stroke on April 28.

"I just got out of the lift and everything was normal. But after three or four steps later, everything around me spun," the father of three told Berita Harian.

Siti Yuhana Sulaiman, 54, said she received a call from her husband, whom she found seated on the ground when she went to the void deck to look for him.

Suhaimi, who did not have any health complications, said everything happened out of the blue.

"There were no symptoms. Thank God I wasn't driving at the time," he added.

"I'm almost 55. Perhaps it is time for me to take a break."

The actor known for his role in Police & Thief, Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd and The Noose shared that he had 15 events already lined up.

Suhaimi and Siti have two sons aged 29 and 25, and a daughter aged 28.

The couple expressed their gratitude for the support and well wishes they have received.