Actor Desmond Tan marks second wedding anniversary with photos of pregnant wife

Desmond Tan thanked his wife for the “two years of love, laughter and endless adventures together”.

Singaporean actor Desmond Tan marked his second wedding anniversary with sweet photos in an Instagram post on Dec 3.

The 37-year-old shared two photos of him and his five-month-pregnant wife that were taken at the Marina Bay waterfront promenade.

“This is the last wedding anniversary which we celebrate as two people,” he wrote. They got married in a ceremony held in France on Dec 7, 2021.

Calling her his “forever favourite person”, Tan thanked his wife for the “two years of love, laughter and endless adventures together”.

In one picture, he was cupping his wife’s growing belly with his hands. The other was of him smiling sweetly at her.

Tan’s celebrity friends, such as Glenn Yong, Chen Xiuhuan, Jesseca Liu and Vincent Ng, posted their congratulations in the comment section.

The identity of Tan’s wife, his university sweetheart of 12 years, has never been revealed.

The last time he publicly shared about his personal life was on Oct 4, when he announced he was going to be a father.

“Definitely the happiest news to share: Mrs Tan and I are welcoming a baby girl in 2024,” the All That Glitters (2023) actor wrote.

“Every day, we’re still in awe that we have a tiny miracle on the way, and our hearts couldn’t be happier.”