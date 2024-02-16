Actor Elvin Ng shares shirtless photos two days in a row on Instagram

The series of photos seemed like a campaign for Christian Dior as Elvin Ng tagged the French luxury brand.

When you have it, flaunt it.

Local actor Elvin Ng has shared four photos of his ripped body on Instagram over two days.

The My One And Only (2023 to 2024) star first posted topless photos of himself holding a lily on Feb 14. He quoted Shakespeare in his caption.

“This bud of love by summer’s ripening breath, may prove a beauteous flower when next we meet,” wrote Ng, quoting Romeo And Juliet. He added the hashtag #happyvalentinesday and a rose emoji.

On Feb 15, the 43-year-old shared two more shirtless snaps, this time with a lily bud in his mouth. The caption was: “You can put the #flower down, but you still need ‘flowers’. Non-Valentine days could be #romantic as well, only you don’t need to try so hard.”

Ng ended his post with a quote from American author Salvador Plascencia: “I don’t know what they are called, the spaces between seconds, but I think of you always in those intervals.”

While the series of photos seemed like a campaign for Christian Dior as Ng tagged the French luxury brand, his posts have become a thirst trap.

Veteran actress Zoe Tay, 56, teased her My One And Only co-star, saying that he should not be “tempting” people with such photos. Local radio DJ-host Dennis Chew, 50, commented that his face went red from looking at the pictures.

Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee, 24, commented that Ng’s photos will make her mother, host Quan Yifeng, “salivate”, to which Quan, 50, simply commented “wow”.

Malaysian actress-singer Bonnie Loo, 29, said Ng “is breaking the rules”.

Looking at the more than 8,000 “likes” and hundreds of comments, it is clear that Ng’s followers are embracing this side of the Singaporean actor. He once professed to be a conservative person who would be uncomfortable in sleeveless shirts.