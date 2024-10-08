Actor-host Marcus Chin suffers heart attack during filming

Veteran Singaporean actor and host Marcus Chin will be hospitalised for the next three to four days for observation.

Veteran Singaporean actor and host Marcus Chin underwent coronary artery bypass surgery on Oct 7 after suffering a heart attack during filming earlier in the day.

The 71-year-old actor, who is also known as Bin Ge, started to feel unwell when he was filming a short video with fellow actor Mark Lee at around 10.45am on Oct 7, said his management agency, King Kong Media Production, in a statement on the same day.

He felt better after taking a five-minute break but soon began experiencing chills, cold sweat, chest pain and had difficulty breathing, prompting Lee to call for an ambulance.

Chin was taken to the National University Hospital.

“After a medical examination, it was determined that Chin was suffering from coronary artery disease caused by blocked arteries supplying oxygenated blood to the heart,” his agency said.

“One artery was fully blocked and two others showed signs of obstruction.”

The actor immediately underwent coronary artery bypass surgery, which began at 1pm and was completed about an hour later.

Chin will be hospitalised for the next three to four days for observation, his agency said, adding that he would be discharged if there are “no major issues”.

His doctors have advised Chin to put all work commitments on hold and rest for at least a month.

His gigs for the coming months will be either postponed or cancelled, said his agency.

“On behalf of Marcus Chin, we would like to thank everyone for their care and wish him a speedy recovery,” it added.

Chin has been one of the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes at the Star Awards every year since 2021.

He is currently a DJ at Love 972 and has appeared in dozens of local films, including I Not Stupid, Dance Dance Dragon and Where Got Ghost.