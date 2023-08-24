Actor Lau Dan reacts to claim that actress Yang Mi seeks custody of his granddaughter

Hong Kong actor Hawick Lau with his ex-wife, Chinese actress Yang Mi, in a photo on social media in 2014.

Veteran Hong Kong actor Lau Dan said he did not want to talk about his family matters as there was too much speculation going on.

HONG KONG – Veteran Hong Kong actor Lau Dan has reacted to claims that his former daughter-in-law, Chinese actress Yang Mi, wants custody of his granddaughter.

There were media reports earlier in August that Yang, the ex-wife of his son, actor Hawick Lau, is prepared to spend HK$540 million (S$93 million) to fight for the custody of her daughter and take her back to Beijing.

The nine-year-old girl lives in Hong Kong, where she attends school and is being cared for by her paternal grandparents.

Lau Dan, 79, was asked about this at an event on Wednesday to promote Hong Kong broadcaster TVB’s long-running drama Come Home Love: Lo And Behold (2017 to present), in which he plays the character Hung Shu Kan.

“I don’t want to talk about my family matters as there is too much speculation out there when there are no such things,” he said.

Asked if his son had said not to address the issue, Lau replied that no one likes to talk about it, adding that “heaven is watching and has its own arrangements”.

The topic “Lau Dan reacts to claim Yang Mi is spending HK$540 million to fight for daughter’s custody” trended on Chinese social media platform Weibo at one point on Wednesday.

Hawick Lau, 48, and Yang, 36, met on the set of the Chinese historical drama Ru Yi (2012). They tied the knot in January 2014 and their daughter was born in June that year. They announced their divorce in December 2018.

Lau said in November 2022 that he was dating Chinese actress Cherry Li Xiaofeng, 41.